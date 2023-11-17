CTRI signs agreement with AKNU on research projects

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University signed an MoU with Central Tobacco Research Institute on research projects here on Thursday.

CTRI Director Dr M Suresh Madhav, AKNU Vice-Chancellor K Padmaraju and Registrar Sudhakar signed the agreement and exchanged the documents.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Padma Raju said Adikavi Nannaya University is already conducting many programmes as a cluster university along with JNTU-K, NIT (Tadepalligudem) and Dr YSR Horticulture University (Venkata Ramanna Gudem). He said that an international conference will be organised soon at AKNU under the auspices of CTRI.

CTRI Director Suresh Madhav said that CTRI has achieved significant research progress in recent times and through this MoU, CTRI, AKNU students and faculty will also benefit.

AKNU registrar Sudhakar explained the progress of the University and said that various programmes are being organised with more than one lakh students in about 400 affiliated colleges in the joint Godavari districts.

University faculty and officials Dr K Ramaneswari, Professors K Sri Ramesh, P Suresh Verma, Y Srinivasa Rao, V Persis, P Vijayanirmala, P Venkateswara Rao, B Jaganmohan Reddy, CTRI department heads Dr K Sarala, Dr K Rajasekhara Rao, Dr L K Prasad and Dr H Ravi Shankar were present.