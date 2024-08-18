Live
Just In
CU student secures Rs 35L package
Vizianagaram : AB Tech student of Centurion University Nihanth Naidu Kalisetti has been selected by Unity Grid AI, a United States of America - based company, with an annual package of Rs 35 lakh.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Prashant Kumar Mohanti, and Dean Dr PA Sunny Dayal felicitated him here on Saturday.
Vice-Chancellor emphasised that one can reach heights in the future with skill development. Registrar Dr Pallavi said that Centurion University is a great platform for enhancing skills in today’s competitive world and encouraged students to take full advantage of it.
Dean expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Nihanth for securing the placement.
Nihanth said that besides his hard work, the guidance of faculty here and proper training , upgradation of knowledge through seminars, workshops have helped him a lot to get selected for the job.