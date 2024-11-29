CUAP students win in sports & games meet

Anantapur: The Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) students, as invited by 14th Bn, APSP, Janthulur, participated in the third annual Bn Sports and Games meet-2024.

In the 1500 metres run, University students Ayush Pratap, Shiva Kumar and Maruthi Varaprasad won first, second and thirds prizes respectively.

Neharshitha, Pujitha, Saloni and Rishitha participated in rangoli and musical chairs and won prizes. K Prabhu Kumar, Commandant of 14th Battalion APSP; B Joji Reddy, Associate Professor in Physical Education, JNTU; and Addl Commandant Kesava Reddy congratulated winners, runners and participants.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof SA Kori, in-charge Dean Prof C Sheela Reddy, Prof G Ram Reddy and faculty members congratulated the students on their achievements.