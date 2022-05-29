Cultural events mark NTR Jayanti celebrations

Vijayawada: Birth anniversary celebrations of TDP founder and former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao were held in a grand manner at the Siddhartha auditorium on Saturday. Akhila Bharata Telugu Academy, Bengaluru, organised the event. Former minister Vadde Sobhanadriswara Rao attended as the chief guest. Garlapati Ramakrishna presided over.

Many writers, singers, poets, artistes participated in the programme. Noted singer D Somu Umapati recited the Bhagavadgita slokas and rendered the songs of the legendary singer Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao. He was felicitated on the occasion.

G V Purnachandra Rao organised the event. The speakers recalled the services of NTR to the Telugu people and over 600 TDP workers, fans of NTR and others participated in the programme.