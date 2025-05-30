Cultural programme enthrals audience

Vijayawada: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former chief minister and legendary actor Dr Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, a cultural programme was organised on Wednesday evening at Sri Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College here. A highlight of the evening was a patriotic dance performance to the song “Oo… Thyagamurthulaaraa,” choreographed by Guru Hemanth Kumar. The stirring performance received warm appreciation from the audience.

The event also featured a comedy playlet titled “Baboy… Guttivankay,” written by Veerla Varaprasad and directed by Venigala Bhaskar. The play featured a lively cast, including the director Venigala Bhaskar as Rajababu, B Rupasri as Ramaprabha, DRK Murthy as Thangarajan, Bayana Srinivasa Rao as Tafadia, Dontala Prakash as Sardar Samarsingh, and Suryadevara Jagannadharao as Musti Mudanastam.

Each artiste tried to do justice to their character. The event was organised by Tapaswi Cultural Arts, Vijayawada, and witnessed enthusiastic participation and appreciation from the art lovers.