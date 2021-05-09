Curfew brings Covid cases down in Prakasam district: SP Siddharth Kaushal

Ongole : Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal inspected the enforcement of curfew in the Ongole town at field level, gave key instructions to the personnel on curfew duty on Sunday and warned the violators that strict action will be taken against them.

The SP said that the partial curfew is being enforced in the district including Ongole town very strictly since May 5. He said that due to the effective implementation of the curfew, the number of Coronavirus cases has been reduced when compared with earlier weeks.

He appreciated that the police officers and other staff are working hard and with a commitment to contain and control the spread of the coronavirus.

He instructed the police officers and personnel to educate the public to take precautions and advised everyone to wear a mask and observe physical distance when they are touring in markets and other junctions on duty.

He ordered them also to maintain the lines and prevent any untoward incidents as more people are gathering at the vaccination centres. He lauded the police personnel and their families for their full cooperation in the control of Covid by working relentlessly day and night.

The SP ordered that no person should travel unnecessarily without any permission as partial curfew is enforced. He said that the 144 section is also enforced during the permitted timings strictly banning the people to shop and travel in groups. He said that permission for movement is only given for emergency services and medical purposes after 12 noon.

He said that the spread of the coronavirus can be curtailed by controlling the traffic beyond the stipulated timings so that they can also reduce the burden on the hospitals. He informed that the revenue, police, panchayat raj and other departments are working together in imposing the restrictions only for the protection of the public from the contraction of Coronavirus.

He urged the public also to play their role in the control of Covid and warned that legal action would be taken against the people with negligent behaviour.

Ongole DSP KVVNV Prasad, SB-1 CI V Suryanarayana, Command Control Inspector R Rambabu, Ongole Town-I CI Ch Seetharamaiah, Town-II CI Rajesh, Taluka CI Sivarama Krishna, town SIs and other police personnel were also present.