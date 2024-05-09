Nizamabad ryots fought like Punjab farmers: Revanth

Hyderabad: Trying to strike a chord on how the collective effort of farmers ensured defeat of former MP and MLC K Kavitha in Nizamabad constituency, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that time has come for the farmers to once again teach ‘another deceiver’ D Arvind a lesson as he is trying to gain confidence of voters, with same old promise of ‘turmeric board’.

Likening the Nizamabad’s farmers to Haryana and Punjab farmers who fought for their ‘self-esteem’ and forced the NDA government to withdraw farm laws, Revanth Reddy said time has come to choose an MP, who understands their pain.

Addressing a massive gathering at a road show in Armoor along with Nizamabad candidate and MLC, T Jeevan Reddy, Chief Minister said that during the recent visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi again assured of establishing the turmeric board and tried to deceive the farmers of the constituency.

“Will the people of Gujarat and UP keep quiet, if deceived in a similar fashion? Nizamabad farmers are like farmers of Haryana and Punjab who fought till their last breath for their self-respect and ensured the government withdraws farm laws,” he said.

Revanth Reddy, while recalling the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ challenge made to the former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, asserted that he kept his promise and all the 69 lakh farmers received funds. “I had promised that within May 8 the accounts of all the farmers will be credited and two days prior to the set date, this was fulfilled. Now time has come for KCR to rub his nose to the ground. I shall even fulfill the challenge of loan waiver made to Harish Rao. By August 15 even this promise will be kept and Shanishwar Rao has to relinquish Siddipet,” he affirmed.

Revanth Reddy assured all the support for the sugarcane farmers and said that the sugar factories will be functional with the Rs 42-crore funds earmarked for this purpose and once the elections are over the Government will also be finding a solution for the turmeric farmers.

The Chief Minister also promised that Rs 16 crore will be sanctioned for construction of a new municipal building in Armoor after elections are over. “The proposal shall be examined and Rs 16 crore will be allocated for this,” Revanth said.