What deal Cong struck with Ambani-Adani, asks Modi

Warangal/ Vemulavada : Taking a dig at the Congress for its double standards, Modi said for the past five years Congress 'Shehzada' was obsessed with chanting the names of Ambani and Adani. “Did the Congress strike a deal with them,” Modi asked.

"Ever since elections have been announced, these people (Congress) have stopped abusing Ambani-Adani. I want to ask from Telangana soil, let the Shehzada announce, how much has been lifted from Ambani-Adani. Has tempo loads of notes (currency) reached the Congress? What deal has been arrived at, that abusing Ambani-Adani has stopped overnight," he asked. "Certainly something is fishy,” he said.

Addressing the rally after the third phase of general elections, Modi said the fuse of Congress is blown over. “Congress leaders were searching for seats using magnifying glass. The BJP and NDA were marching toward victory,” he said.



Attacking the Congress and K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS in Telangana, Modi said while the BJP believes in the 'nation first' principle, for the two parties it is ‘family first’. The BRS and Congress openly criticise each other on corruption, but it is a common factor between these parties. Hence they need to be defeated. Taking a veiled swipe at Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Modi said there is a lot of discussion up to Delhi on the "double R (RR)" tax in the state.



“One R loots Telangana and then gave to the other R in Delhi,” he said, adding the ‘RR game” would destroy the state.

He also claimed Congress will do away with reservation for SCs/STs and OBCs and give it to Muslims. The Congress and BRS opposed the reservation rights of the Madiga community.” I have given a word to get rights to the Madiga community and I will get it done,” he added.



Modi also alleged that the Congress is not happy with the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. “Do you know the intentions of the Congress party? Are you happy with Ram temple? Did you feel happy or not? But, Congress is unhappy and angry. The Congress party wants to put a lock to the Ram temple,” he said.



“This revelation was made by the former adviser of the royal family of Congress,” he said. He quoted the adviser as having said that the Congress “shehzada” was planning to stop the construction of Ram temple by reversing the court’s decision. Modi alleged that the “shehzada” said in a meeting with his confidants that if Congress came to power, it will “reverse the court’s decision”.



Modi further alleged that Congress “insulted” former PM P V Narasimha Rao due to its “family first” policy.



