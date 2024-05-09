Vijayawada: Modi roadshow electrifies party cadre, people

Vijayawada : Vijayawada city wore a festive look on Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a roadshow along with TDP chief N Chandrababu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan on Bandar Road. Narendra Modi’s roadshow this evening as part of election campaign infused enormous enthusiasm among people of the region as well as alliance leaders, including TDP, Jana Sena and BJP.

Narendra Modi is also seen in a jubilant mood with overwhelming response to the roadshow as people lined up on both sides of Bandar road at a stretch of 1.8 km from Indira Gandhi stadium to Benz Circle. Modi is seen interacting with Chandrababu Naidu throughout the road show while greeting people by waving his hand to people, Chandrababu is seen explaining to Modi on the present situation.

Modi as part of his whirlwind tour for election campaign reached Vijayawada airport as per schedule at 6.30 pm and reached Indira Gandhi stadium by road, where Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan welcomed him. At first, the PM interacted with alliance party leaders, including Kesineni Sivanath contesting from Vijayawada parliamentary constituency and BJP candidate Sujana Chowdary of Vijaywada West constituency. Later, he boarded the campaign vehicle designed for roadshow. It may be noted that Modi participated in election campaign earlier in Chilakaluripet, Rajahmundry, Anakapalli, Rajampet and now in Vijayawada.



Following criticism of security lapses in PM public meeting at Chilakaluripet earlier, police made elaborate arrangements for the roadshow in Vijayawada. As part of it, the SPG teams camping in Vijayawada for the past one week to look after the security arrangements. As many as 5,000 policemen led by commissioner of police PHD Ramakrishna were deployed to look after the security arrangements.

People in large number are seen reaching Bandar Road to have a glimpse of Prime Minister along with Naidu and Pawan. Women are seen marching forward in front of Modi campaign van sporting placards ‘Welcome Narendra Modi’. Women and youth are seen in large numbers to greet Modi, Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan. People vied with one other to capture the images three leaders on phones. The drop in temperature in city also proved helpful for good turnout of people for road show. The road show which started at 7 pm as per schedule reached Benz Circle at 8.05 pm.

Meanwhile, farmers of Amaravati capital region also attended the roadshow in large number pinning hope on Amaravati capital development if the alliance parties came to power.

