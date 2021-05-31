Curfew extended till June 10 in Andhra Pradesh relaxation time remains same

Andhra Pradesh Lockdown: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has conducted a review on coronavirus conditions in Andhra Pradesh and has decided to extend the curfew until June 10 amid rise in coronavirus cases. CM YS Jagan directed to continue the relaxation and lockdown hours as usual. He stated that the curfew exemption will be in place from 6 am. to 12 pm. Meanwhile, section 144 is still in force at the time of relaxation.



On the other hand, AYUSH Commissioner Ramu will submit a final report to the CM on Anandaiah medicine. The government advocate has already told the high court that the government will review the Anandaiah medicine. There was widespread panic over what was in the report on the Anandaiah medicine. The suspense also continues over what kind of decision the CM will make.



Meanwhile, among 84,232 people underwent corona tests on Sunday, 13,400 people were newly diagnosed with corona positive taking the tally to 16,85,142. As many as, 21,133 people have been discharged by which 15,08,515 people have been discharged on overall and there are currently 1,65,718 active cases in the state. Corona tests have been performed on 1,91,72,843 people so far in the state.

