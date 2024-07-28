Cyber awareness programme held

Vizianagaram : The NSS Unit of Lendi in association with Board of Community Development through Education (BCDE) conducted a one day cyber awareness programme in the Government High School, Dharmavaram.

A Social Service Volunteer Mohana Vamsi Koduru of Bangalore addressed the school children on internet safety, focusing on critical cyber issues and preventive measures.

He explained about identity theft, emphasising the importance of strong passwords and privacy settings.

He asked the parents to educate and monitor their children’s online activities. The session covered various forms of cyber bullying, providing steps to prevent and manage incidents, such as saving evidence and blocking bullies. Vamsi also highlighted the dangers of cyber trafficking and the importance of recognising and reporting suspicious activities. Phishing prevention tips included avoiding unknown links and safeguarding personal passwords. He discussed cyber threats in online gaming and advised students on safe practices.

Leo Global Overseas organization has supported the programme. Dr. Haribabu Thammineni, Vice-Principal, Kiran and Guru Charan and others have taken part in the programme.