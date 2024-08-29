Cybercrime police stations will be set up in all districts says DGP

Visakhapatnam : In an effective measure to eradicate drug menace, an anti-narcotics task force will be formed in the State, announced Director General of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao. Apart from taking measures to make Andhra Pradesh a ganja-free State, the DGP said at a meeting held in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday that they were laying focus on controlling cybercrimes.

The DGP said a cybercrime police station would be set up in each district across the State. “Currently, such stations are present in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and CID office,” he informed.

Special teams will be formed under sub-division purview to detect crimes and resolve the cases at the earliest. “For the past five years, the police department has been going through a lot of crisis. The department is facing challenges due to lack of funds to install CCTV cameras and absence of maintenance for equipment led to delay in resolving cases,” the DGP said.

Due to the failure of the previous government in giving matching grants for the past three years, funds from the Central government came to a halt, the DGP stated, adding that the department lagged behind technically due to lack of funds.

The State government is now paying attention to the challenges faced by the department. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Home Minister V Anitha are considering serious measures to help the department overcome challenges.

Already, the State government has allotted crores of rupees for CCTV cameras and other equipment required, the DGP informed. Also, the police welfare used to be neglected for the past five years. But now, the personnel are being provided with canteen and other facilities, Dwaraka Tirumala Rao mentioned.

With a 100-day-action plan, strict measures are being taken to eradicate ganja in the State and build awareness among communities on the ill effects of ganja cultivation and its consumption.

Speaking about Ganesh Chaturthi pandal permissions, the DGP said that soon the department is going to introduce an online platform for seeking permission for the pandals so that organisers need not approach various departments for the purpose.