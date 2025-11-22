Cybersecurity awareness session organised

Ongole: The Prakasam district police conducted a specialised cybersecurity awareness programme for teachers working with the Jan Shikshan Sansthan under the Skill India project here on Friday.

Following directives from district SP V Harshavardhan Raju, IT Core Inspector K Venkateswarao conducted a training programme for teachers in Satyanarayanapuram and Venkateswara Nagar. The training covered various cyber frauds, including fake SMS, OTP scams, fraudulent bank calls, fake loan apps, KYC scams, digital arrest, courier frauds, honey traps, lottery scams, and debit/credit card frauds.

The police officials warned that both educated and uneducated individuals are victims of cybercriminals.

Teachers were urged to remain vigilant and to educate family members, friends, and students about cybercrime.

They were instructed to guide rural trainees and youth on digital safety. Victims were advised to report cybercrimes at 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in immediately. Cyber Crime Inspector K Venkateswa Rao, Sub-Inspector A Sivakrishna Reddy, and police staff participated.