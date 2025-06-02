Cycle rally held on World Bicycle Day

Kurnool: In a vibrant celebration of World Bicycle Day, a cycle rally was held on Sunday in the city, drawing participation from students, sportspersons, and officials. The event was jointly organised by the District Youth Services Department – Setkur, District Sports Authority, and the Sports Authority of India Training Centre.

The rally was flagged off by Setkur CEO Dr Venu Gopal at the Outdoor Stadium, and passed through Five Roads Junction, Raj Vihar, Zilla Parishad, and the Old Control Room, before concluding back at the stadium.

Speaking at the event, he said the day has been observed globally since 2018 to raise awareness about the benefits of cycling. Though World Bicycle Day is officially marked on June 3 every year, this year the Fit India Mission proposed celebrating it on June 1 with a special campaign titled “Sundays with Cycles.”

He noted that the 2025 theme, “Cycling for a Sustainable Future,” underscores the bicycle’s role in promoting healthy lifestyles, mental well-being, and environmental protection. “Everyone should make cycling a part of their daily routine,” he urged.

The rally brought energy to the streets and highlighted the importance of choosing eco-friendly and health-conscious modes of transport.