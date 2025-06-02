Live
- Mandya Tragedy: State DGP Issues Strict Guidelines to Curb Unsafe Vehicle Checks
- Op Sindoor should not be used to derive political mileage
- Essential commodities distribution starts at fair price shops
- ‘Tuk Tuk’ makes big impact; takes OTT by storm with massive viewership
- 25 families from YCP join TDP
- FPIs invest Rs 19,860 cr in May
- India’s aviation sector storms into world’s top 3 markets, creates 7.7 million jobs
- Instagram for iPad in Progress, Meta Gears Up for Late 2024 Launch
- Miss Thailand Crowned 72nd Miss World, Makes History for Her Country
- Jagan flays CM for stopping MDUs
Cycle rally held on World Bicycle Day
In a vibrant celebration of World Bicycle Day, a cycle rally was held on Sunday in the city, drawing participation from students, sportspersons, and officials. The event was jointly organised by the District Youth Services Department – Setkur, District Sports Authority, and the Sports Authority of India Training Centre.
Kurnool: In a vibrant celebration of World Bicycle Day, a cycle rally was held on Sunday in the city, drawing participation from students, sportspersons, and officials. The event was jointly organised by the District Youth Services Department – Setkur, District Sports Authority, and the Sports Authority of India Training Centre.
The rally was flagged off by Setkur CEO Dr Venu Gopal at the Outdoor Stadium, and passed through Five Roads Junction, Raj Vihar, Zilla Parishad, and the Old Control Room, before concluding back at the stadium.
Speaking at the event, he said the day has been observed globally since 2018 to raise awareness about the benefits of cycling. Though World Bicycle Day is officially marked on June 3 every year, this year the Fit India Mission proposed celebrating it on June 1 with a special campaign titled “Sundays with Cycles.”
He noted that the 2025 theme, “Cycling for a Sustainable Future,” underscores the bicycle’s role in promoting healthy lifestyles, mental well-being, and environmental protection. “Everyone should make cycling a part of their daily routine,” he urged.
The rally brought energy to the streets and highlighted the importance of choosing eco-friendly and health-conscious modes of transport.