Cyclone 'Dana' Intensifies in Bay of Bengal: APSDMA issues alert to coastal districts

The severe storm 'Dana' has intensified in the North West Bay of Bengal, currently moving at a speed of 12 km per hour over the last six hours. As of this morning, the storm is situated approximately 260 km from Paradip, 290 km from Dhamra, and 350 km from Sagar Island.

Meteorological experts warn that the storm may cross the coast before dawn, particularly in the vicinity of Puri to Sagar Island, and between Bhitar Kanika and Dhamra in Odisha. Increased rainfall and strong winds are anticipated as the storm approaches land.

In response to the hazardous weather conditions, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has issued a directive advising fishermen to refrain from venturing into the sea. Residents in coastal districts, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam, are advised to remain vigilant as gusty winds and heavy rains are expected to impact these areas.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as the storm's path becomes clearer.