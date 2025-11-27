Cyclone Ditva Approaches: Heavy Rains and Warnings for Andhra Pradesh

A cyclone has formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal, near Sri Lanka, and has been named Ditva by Yemen. Jagannath Kumar, a senior official at the Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam, has indicated that this weather system will bring significant rainfall to Andhra Pradesh in the coming week.

Mr Kumar stated that light to heavy rains are anticipated in various areas, with some locations likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. Coastal winds may reach speeds of up to 50 km/h during this period. As a precaution, fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea, and a second level danger warning has been issued for ports along the coastline.

The expected rainfall from Cyclone Ditva is forecasted to occur between Saturday and Monday, specifically from November 29 to December 1. An orange alert has been announced for Annamayya, Nellore, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts on November 29, while on November 30, similar warnings will be in effect for Nellore, Annamayya, Chittoor, Prakasam, and YSR Kadapa districts.

In contrast, Telangana has recently experienced a shift in weather conditions, with a noted decrease in the intensity of cold temperatures over the last four days.