Cyclone Fengal: Heavy Rainfall Occurs in Nellore and Surrounding Areas

Cyclone Fengal made landfall near Puducherry late Saturday night, crossing the coast between 10:30 and 11:30 PM according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As the cyclone moves slowly west-southwest, it is expected to gradually weaken, but not before bringing significant rainfall to the region.

Heavy rainfall has already begun to impact Nellore district, with downpours recorded since midnight on Saturday. Numerous colonies in Nellore city have been inundated due to the intense rainfall, leading to concerns among local residents. Areas such as Muthukur, Indukurpet, Vidavalur, and Kodavalur have reported particularly heavy rains, prompting officials to issue alerts for those in low-lying regions.

The IMD has indicated that the possibility of very heavy rains exists, especially in Nellore, Chittoor, Tirupati, and Annamayya districts. Meanwhile, moderate rains are expected across Srikakulam district, contributing to the overall weather complexities induced by the cyclone.

Authorities are advising residents to remain vigilant and take precautions against potential flooding, as the cyclone continues its movement west-southwest, affecting several areas along the south coast of Andhra Pradesh.