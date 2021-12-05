Cyclone Jawad spares Srikakulam

Srikakulam: As the Cyclone Jawad changed its direction, the district administration and people heaved a sigh of relief. The cyclone is moving towards Odisha and is expected to make land fall in Puri on Sunday afternoon.

Though, the cyclone changes its direction, the incessant rains coupled with heavy winds damaged various crops across the district.

The district experienced continuous rainfall coupled with heavy winds in several parts.

Paddy crop, coconut and cashew plantations were damaged in Itchapuram, Kaviti, Kanchili, Sompeta, Mandasa, Palasa, Vajrapukotturu, Santhabommali, Polaki, Gara, Srikakulam rural, Etcherla and Ranastalam.

Papaya and banana plantations were uprooted in Etcherla and Ranastalam mandals.

District Collector Srikesh B Lathakar advised farmers not to harvest paddy till Monday.