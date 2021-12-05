  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Jawad spares Srikakulam

Damaged paddy crop
x

Damaged paddy crop 

Highlights

But incessant rains under its impact damage various crops along the coastal mandals

Srikakulam: As the Cyclone Jawad changed its direction, the district administration and people heaved a sigh of relief. The cyclone is moving towards Odisha and is expected to make land fall in Puri on Sunday afternoon.

Though, the cyclone changes its direction, the incessant rains coupled with heavy winds damaged various crops across the district.

The district experienced continuous rainfall coupled with heavy winds in several parts.

Paddy crop, coconut and cashew plantations were damaged in Itchapuram, Kaviti, Kanchili, Sompeta, Mandasa, Palasa, Vajrapukotturu, Santhabommali, Polaki, Gara, Srikakulam rural, Etcherla and Ranastalam.

Papaya and banana plantations were uprooted in Etcherla and Ranastalam mandals.

District Collector Srikesh B Lathakar advised farmers not to harvest paddy till Monday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X