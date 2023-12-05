Cyclone Michaung results in heavy rains in Tirupati and Chittoor

The heavy rainfall caused by the cyclone Michaung has led to flooding in low-lying areas in Tirupati and Chittoor districts. Several houses have been completely submerged, forcing people to evacuate to safer locations. The district administration has set up relief camps in schools and community halls to provide shelter and basic amenities to the affected people.

The cyclone has also disrupted communication networks in many areas, making it difficult for people to reach out for help. The authorities are working to restore connectivity as soon as possible. In addition, the damage to agricultural fields, especially paddy crops, has raised concerns for farmers who depend on these crops for their livelihoods.

The local administration, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), is engaged in rescue and relief operations. They are using boats and other means to evacuate people stranded in flooded areas and provide them with necessary supplies.

Efforts are also being made to clear the roads of fallen trees and debris to restore transportation services. However, the extensive damage caused by the cyclone has slowed down the restoration process.

The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and keeping a constant check on the river levels. They have issued alerts in vulnerable areas and are prepared to take necessary actions to minimize the impact of the cyclone.