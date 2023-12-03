Cyclone Michaung to cross AP tomorrow

Vijayawada: The depression over the Bay of Bengal on Saturday intensified into a deep depression and is likely to become a cyclone before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As a result, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places in the next three days from December 3 to 5 in the state particularly in south coastal districts due to the impact of cyclone Michaung (a name suggested by Myanmar),which is located 580 km south-southeast of Nellore, 670 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 670 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam.

The storm is likely to move west north west wards, and may move towards Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu by December 4. Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coasts and cross South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Nellore and Machilipatnam during forenoon on December 5. Winds may blow with speeds of 80-90 kmph due to the impact of a cyclonic storm.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reviewed the situation, directed the officials to be on high alert. At a briefing held at the Camp Office on Saturday, the Chief Minister was informed that the cyclone is likely to cross the coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 4 and head towards north. District Collectors and the disaster management officials should be ready to take necessary relief and rescue measures to help people and restore power lines and transportation facilities in affected areas.

He told them to take steps to shift affected people from the coastal areas to safer places and arrange relief camps while maintaining enough stock of milk, drinking water and food.

The Government has released Rs 2 crore to Tirupati district and Rs 1 crore each to SPSR Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema and Kakinada districts to take up relief measures.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Director Dr B R Ambedkar asked fishermen not to venture into sea till further orders were issued. Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore districts have been put on high alert.