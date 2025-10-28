Cyclone Montha: Civic chief tells people to be alert

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Joint Collector N Mourya appealed to public and officials to stay alert for the next three days in view of Cyclone Montha and to take all precautions.

She inspected low-lying areas including Gollavanigunta, Koramenugunta and Poolavanigunta on Monday. She informed locals that heavy rains are expected in the coming days, assuring that all necessary arrangements have been made to prevent public inconvenience.

People living in dilapidated houses were advised not to stay in such buildings and people were told to avoid standing under trees or near electric poles.

The Commissioner urged public to stay indoors as much as possible and not to move through under-bridges or water-logged area. She requested people to inform Municipal Corporation immediately if trees fell, damaged or any other emergencies by contacting Municipal Corporation helpline numbers 0877-2256766 and 9000822909.

Mourya stated that proper arrangements for water, food and accommodation have been made at rehabilitation centres and people should make use of these facilities. She also instructed everyone to follow the safety advice and instructions given by officials and staff.

ME Gomathi, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, ACP Madhu, DEs Ramana, Silpa, Sanitary Supervisor Sumathi were present.