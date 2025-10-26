Cyclone Montha Set to Hit Kakinada: Authorities on High Alert

Andhra Pradesh's Home Minister, Anita, has announced that the Meteorological Department has predicted Cyclone Montha will make landfall near Kakinada at midnight on the 28th. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been actively warning citizens about the approaching cyclone for the past four days.

During a review meeting with officials from the Disaster Management Department, Minister Anita confirmed that all necessary arrangements are being put in place, with wind speeds expected to reach 100 km/h. She instructed officials across all departments to collaborate effectively in response to the impending storm.

In preparation, large hoardings are being dismantled, and measures are being implemented to prevent fishermen from going out to sea. The government is striving to minimise property damage and is employing technology to enhance cyclone relief efforts.