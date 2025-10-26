Live
- EAM Jaishankar meets Malaysian leader Ibrahim, conveys PM Modi's wishes for successful ASEAN Summit
- Reviving a Century of Cricket on the Canara Coast: Book and Photo Exhibition Celebrates Mangaluru’s Sporting Legacy
- Strong domestic demand to keep India’s growth steady in 2nd half of FY26: Report
- CNC Offers Pathalodhi Tributes at Kodagu Sites
- HM Shah to hand over modern deep-sea fishing vessels to co-operatives under PM Modi‘s scheme
- Strong India possible only if every citizen is healthy: Rajnath Singh
- EAM Jaishankar, South Korean counterpart discuss defence, semiconductor cooperation
- NGT takes suo motu cognisance of pharma effluent discharge in Telangana's Sangareddy
- Kerala: NHAI condoles man’s death in landslide, says it warned of danger days earlier
- India-Taiwan cooperation can drive sustainable growth: Report
Cyclone Montha Set to Hit Kakinada: Authorities on High Alert
Andhra Pradesh's Home Minister, Anita, has announced that the Meteorological Department has predicted Cyclone Montha will make landfall near Kakinada...
Andhra Pradesh's Home Minister, Anita, has announced that the Meteorological Department has predicted Cyclone Montha will make landfall near Kakinada at midnight on the 28th. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been actively warning citizens about the approaching cyclone for the past four days.
During a review meeting with officials from the Disaster Management Department, Minister Anita confirmed that all necessary arrangements are being put in place, with wind speeds expected to reach 100 km/h. She instructed officials across all departments to collaborate effectively in response to the impending storm.
In preparation, large hoardings are being dismantled, and measures are being implemented to prevent fishermen from going out to sea. The government is striving to minimise property damage and is employing technology to enhance cyclone relief efforts.