Cyclonic storm ‘ Montha’ over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved towards north to northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during once six hours and boosted into a severe volcanic storm by 5.30 am on Tuesday( October 28, 2025), the Meteorological Department reported.

Cyclone Montha - Latest information on the weather

Lifeguards and firefighters from the seacoast quarter are making sure that nothing swims in the ocean, as warnings about the impacts of Cyclone Montha were issued. According to the India Meteorological Department( IMD) said that the volcanic storm in the west-central Bay of Bengal moved north- northwest at 15 kmph in the once six hours. Then, at 5:30 am, it grew to become the form of a severe storm cyclonic.

Very heavy to heavy rain was also recorded within Odisha's Rayagada district as well as coastal areas within the path of the cyclone also been reporting heavy rains.

The IMD released the yellow coastal alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet districts on Tuesday. The alert said heavy to extremely severe rainfall in isolated areas and thunderstorms accompanied by a gusty speeds of 60 kmph may occur in certain regions.

As a precautionary measure The District Collector in Chennai has ordered the closing of all private and government education facilities in the District on Tuesday.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has established 215 relief centers in the city to help residents living in flood-prone or low-lying areas. The centres are grazed with sanitation installations, food particulars and drinking water that's safe for consumption.

Be safe outside, stay down from the strands, and follow the sanctioned guidelines until the rainfall improves.