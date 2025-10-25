Cyclone set to lash Andhra coast

Vijayawada: AndhraPradesh is bracing for a severe spell of torrential rains and gale-force winds as a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into a cyclonic storm, the State Disaster Management Authority has warned. The system, currently moving west-northwest, is expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal by Saturday and further intensify over the west-central Bay by Monday morning, said Prakhar Jain, managing director of the Disaster Management Authority.

Coastal districts of Konaseema, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, and Nandyal in Rayalaseema are forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next four days, with extremely heavy rains likely on Monday and Tuesday. Strong gusty winds are expected to lash the coast, prompting authorities to warn fishermen against venturing into the sea.

District administrations have been placed on high alert to prepare for possible flooding in low-lying areas. Residents have been urged to stay indoors and avoid travel during the storm. “People should not come out unless it is an emergency,” Jain said, adding that disaster management teams have been deployed to monitor vulnerable zones. The weather department has cautioned that the system may trigger widespread downpours across Andhra Pradesh until Wednesday, raising concerns of flash floods and disruption to agriculture and transport networks.

Farmers have been advised to secure stored grains and protect standing crops from waterlogging. The State Disaster Management Authority is coordinating with district officials for real-time monitoring and relief preparedness.