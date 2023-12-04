Cyclone Threat: Farmers advised to defer harvesting for a few days

Vijayawada: In order to minimise the crop damage due to the impending Cyclone Michaung, District Collector S Dilli Rao advised the farmers here on Sunday to defer harvesting of crop for a couple of days.

Addressing the field officers through teleconference along with Joint Collector Dr P Sampat Kumar, the District Collector instructed the officials to shift the paddy which was already harvested to the rice mills in trucks immediately.

The officials should focus on paddy cultivated areas in the district to take precautions in view of the cyclone effect.

The Collector made it clear that the farmers should not suffer loss due to the heavy rain spurred by the cyclone.

He assured the farmers that the soaked paddy would be purchased through Rythu Bharosa Kendras to help them.

The RDOs, agriculture officials and the custodian officials should visit the farmers at field-level and take precautions to shift the harvested paddy to Rythu Bharosa Kendras and rice mills.