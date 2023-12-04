Live
- Will strive to fulfill all promises: Sridhar Babu
- Ponnam’s master strategy grants victory
- Call OI declining at ITM strikes
- Two died as training aircraft crash lands
- Google Postpones Debut of Gemini AI Model, Targets Q1 2024
- CEO Vikas Raj to meet Governor
- Majlis does it for fourth time, retains all its seven seats
- Charts indicate bullish flag pattern breakout
- BRS’ gambit that backfired
- Revanth Reddy is front runner for the CM post
Just In
Cyclone Threat: Farmers advised to defer harvesting for a few days
Vijayawada: In order to minimise the crop damage due to the impending Cyclone Michaung, District Collector S Dilli Rao advised the farmers here on...
Vijayawada: In order to minimise the crop damage due to the impending Cyclone Michaung, District Collector S Dilli Rao advised the farmers here on Sunday to defer harvesting of crop for a couple of days.
Addressing the field officers through teleconference along with Joint Collector Dr P Sampat Kumar, the District Collector instructed the officials to shift the paddy which was already harvested to the rice mills in trucks immediately.
The officials should focus on paddy cultivated areas in the district to take precautions in view of the cyclone effect.
The Collector made it clear that the farmers should not suffer loss due to the heavy rain spurred by the cyclone.
He assured the farmers that the soaked paddy would be purchased through Rythu Bharosa Kendras to help them.
The RDOs, agriculture officials and the custodian officials should visit the farmers at field-level and take precautions to shift the harvested paddy to Rythu Bharosa Kendras and rice mills.