'Muslim League, Cong conspired to merge Assam into East Pakistan': BJP

New Delhi: Amid a political war of words between the BJP and the Congress party over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on infiltration in Assam and the Northeast, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday accused the grand old party of suppressing historical facts related to the Partition.

Chugh’s remarks came after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Prime Minister Modi for accusing the Congress of neglecting Assam and the northeastern region during its years in power and of protecting infiltrators at the cost of the region’s security and cultural identity. Kharge asserted that since the BJP has been in power both at the Centre and in Assam, it should take responsibility for governance failures instead of blaming the Opposition.

Referring to the BJP’s “double-engine government” slogan, Kharge questioned why the Prime Minister was shifting the blame to Congress despite his party ruling the state and the Centre for several years.

Responding to Kharge’s remarks, Tarun Chugh told IANS that Prime Minister Modi had merely reiterated the bitter truths surrounding India’s Partition, which he claimed the Congress party had deliberately ignored for decades. “Prime Minister Modi has once again highlighted the harsh realities of the 1947 Partition that Congress has tried to suppress. Before Independence, the Muslim League and the Congress conspired to merge Assam into East Pakistan. This clearly reflects the political opportunism of Congress,” Chugh alleged.

He further accused Congress of prioritising power over national interest. “It is part of the Congress legacy. With the support of the British and the Muslim League, Assam’s identity, culture, and integrity were never a priority for the Congress party. They were only concerned about political equations,” he said.

Chugh also referred to the role of freedom fighters in safeguarding Assam’s future. “Freedom fighter Gopinath Bordoloi showed immense courage by opposing such moves, even within his own party. Due to his resistance and the collective resolve of the people of Assam, the state remained an integral part of India,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kharge’s remarks came in response to Prime Minister Modi’s speech at a public rally in Guwahati on Saturday, following the inauguration of a new terminal at the city’s airport.

During his address, the Prime Minister accused the Congress of ignoring Assam and the Northeast for decades and alleged that infiltrators were allowed to settle in the region, threatening its security and cultural identity.

Commenting on the recently concluded Maharashtra local body elections, Tarun Chugh said the results reflected growing public support for nationalist forces. “Nationalist parties have emerged victorious, while those who repeatedly insulted Sanatan Dharma have faced defeat,” he said.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance -- comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) -- registered a landslide victory in elections to 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, winning 207 posts of municipal presidents and leaving the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) with just 44.

According to final results released by the State Election Commission late Sunday night, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 117 municipal president posts, followed by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena with 53 and the NCP with 37. The outcome further reinforced the Mahayuti alliance’s dominance in Maharashtra’s political landscape.