Daggubati Purandeshwari Condems Udayinidhi’s comments on Sanatana Dharma

Amaravati : AP BJP president Daggubati Purandeshwari has expressed her anger over Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son and Minister Udayanidhi's comments on Sanatana Dharma. Comparing Sanatana Dharma with mosquito extermination is despicable and unconstitutional. She expressed anger that the leaders of the opposition 'I.N.D.I.A' coalition were making comments that hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Purandeshwari also condemned Karti Chidambaram's comments in support of Udayinidhi.

Udayanidhi Stalin, the minister who took oath on the Constitution of India, expressed his desire to eradicate orthodoxy by comparing it to mosquito extermination. It is unconstitutional. PK Shekhar Babu, who is in charge of Hindu religious and charitable organizations in Tamil Nadu on the same platform, remained silent without raising any objection. The Tamil Nadu Congress president said that the intention of the 'I.N.D.I.A' alliance is to break the orthodoxy.

These actions are worrying the Hindu community in the country," she posted in X.

She said that the opposition alliance has no moral right to name I.N.D.I.A. Purandeshwari recalled that in 2010, Rahul Gandhi had compared Hindu organizations with Lashkar-e-Taiba. She said it was very bad.