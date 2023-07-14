Live
Daggubati Purandeshwari congratulated ISRO on launch of Chandrayaan-3
Highlights
Speaking on the occasion, she said that the success of the Chandrayaan-3 rocket launch is a pride for all Indians. She said that the Indian has created a history and opined that the efforts of scientists are behind the success of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 launch.
"Congratulation to the scientists who worked behind the success of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 launch," Daggubati Purandeshwari said.
The Chandrayaan-3 Rocket was launched by scientists from Sriharikota, Nellore District at 2:35 pm on Friday, making India proud.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated ISRO team for the successful launch of Chandrayaan- 3. He wished thay the lunar expedition would have a smooth and successful landing.
