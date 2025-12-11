Daily freight train sought from Tadipatri to Delhi, Mumbai

Anantapur: District Collector O Anand requested Guntakal Railway DRM Chandrasekhar Gupta to initiate measures for operating a daily freight train from Tadipatri to Delhi markets and Mumbai ports to support year-round export of horticulture produce from Anantapur district.

The Collector held a meeting with the DRM at the Guntakal Railway Divisional Office on Wednesday and highlighted the district’s vast horticultural output and export potential.

He said Anantapur grows major horticulture crops-including sweet lime, banana, mango, pomegranate, and watermelon-spread across 72,018 hectares, producing 19,22,282 metric tonnes annually. Of this, 10,70,828 MT is supplied to northern states, while 1,87,104 MT is exported, generating an estimated Rs 3,470 crore in total value.

Stating that the district has “immense potential” in horticulture, he noted that 1,10,324 hectares in Anantapur are under fruit crops, vegetables, spices, flowers and other horticultural varieties. A dedicated, daily freight train from Tadipatri would significantly improve transportation efficiency, reduce transit losses, and open stronger export channels, he said.

The Collector urged the Railways to prioritise transport facilities to enhance farmers’ income and support large-scale export operations.

Responding to the proposal, DRM Chandrasekhar Gupta said the Railways would conduct further discussions with exporters, traders, and concerned departments, and prepare a detailed action plan for initiating the service.