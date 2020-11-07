X
Dalit'S Tonsure Case: Officials grilled over delay in arrest of accused in Sitanagaram

MP Margani Bharat and Sub-Collector Anupama Anjali speaking at SC/ST Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meetingin Rajamahendravaram on Friday
SC/ST vigilance and monitoring committee member B George Antony questioned the officials on why they did not arrest the accused relating to head tonsuring case in Sitanagaram so far

Rajamahendravaram: SC/ST vigilance and monitoring committee member B George Antony questioned the officials on why they did not arrest the accused relating to head tonsuring case in Sitanagaram so far.

The committee meeting was held at sub-collector's office here on Friday.

Participating in the meeting, MP Margani Bharat Ram advised the officials to clear SC/ST atrocity cases without delay to do justice to the victims. In Rajamahendravaram revenue division, SC/ST atrocity cases are increasing, and he expressed concern in this regard. He said some false cases arealso being registered and asked the police and revenue officials how are they dealing in this regard.

The officials should conduct awareness meeting on 31st of every month on SC/ST atrocity cases, he added.

Sub-collector Anupama Anjali said as many as 76 cases registered under SC/ST atrocity act were pending in the division and directed police and revenue officials to work in coordination to clear the cases immediately.

Another member of the committee Manikyala Rao, deputy superintendent of police D Srinivasa Reddy, officials of revenue and police departments were present.

