'Dalitula Gadapa Gadapaku BJP' in Prakasam on July 6

Ongole (Prakasam District): BJP Prakasam district president Sirasanagandla Srinivasulu said that they are planning to conduct 'Dalitula Gadapa Gadapaku BJP' on July 6 to explain the welfare schemes being implemented by the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Srinivasulu and SC Morcha district president Balakotaiah organised district executive committee meeting here on Thursday. Speaking at the meeting, Srinivasulu asked party leaders and activists to meet every Dalit person in the district and inform them about the programmes being offered to SCs and STs socially and constitutionally for their empowerment. It is the responsibility of each worker to strengthen the party, he added.

Srinivasulu alleged that the decisions of the YSRCP government are doing great injustice to SCs and STs across the State. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had cancelled 29 schemes that provide subsidies to BCs, SCs and STs and even not allowed BC, SC and ST corporations to lend a single rupee to the needy. He pointed out Jagan government had cancelled the land purchase scheme, inter-caste marriages encouragement scheme, Ambedkar Videsi Vidya, Dronacharya Law Education scheme, English Education Scheme etc. Even when they can be provided without a collateral guarantee, he noted that the government is not providing cars, tractors and autos to Dalits under NSFDC and NSKFDC.

The party district president said that it is the BJP government that has provided legal status to SC and ST Commission after establishing it and strived for social and economic empowerment of Dalits in the country. He said the development of Dalits is possible only under the leadership of Narendra Modi and advised SC Morcha workers to make 'Dalitula Gadapa Gadapaku BJP' programme a great success.

State SC BJP secretaries Salmon Raju and Guravaiah participated as chief guests while SC committee members Umarani and Allari Ramaiah, SC Morcha district general secretaries J Anjaneyulu and K Pichaiah, and others participated in the programme.