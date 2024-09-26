Damaged road poses threat to passenger safety

Live
Srikakulam : Clay and gravel roads under control of the Panchayat Raj (PR) department are posing threat to passengers safety in Laveru and other mandals in the district. Due to recent heavy rains and floods, many roads were damaged.
In Laveru mandal, Garugubilli to Adapaka road was badly damaged as it was eroded on either side and currently looking like a narrow pathway. As a result, riders of the two-wheelers, drivers of auto-rickshaws and other vehicles fear to move on the road.This road is important to about 10 villages in Laveru mandal to reach National Highway (NH-16) and mandal level offices at Laveru mandal centre.
