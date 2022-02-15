Damodaram Sanjeevaiah distributed 6 lakh acre land to poor: Collector P Koteshwara Rao

Kurnool: District Collector P Koteshwara Rao on Monday called upon all sections of people to follow the footsteps of Damodaram Sanjeevaiah. Participating as chief guest in the centenary birth anniversary celebrations of first and former Dalit Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh Damodaram Sanjeevaiah organised at Nandyal check post circle on Monday, the collector said that Sanjeevaiah was born in 1927 to Munaiah and Lakshmamma couple of Peddapadu village in Dalit community.

With a great determination, he has pursued higher education. Though hailing from the downtrodden community, he has struggled a lot to reach the higher positions. "We all should be inspired by the principles of great leader and follow his footsteps," he said.

The collector further said that Damodaram Sanjeevaiah has rendered services as All India Congress president. As a Chief Minister he has distributed nearly 6 lakh acres of land to the poor which is an historic event in Indian history.

He also implemented several reforms. He assured to resolve whatever the problems that are being faced by the organisations. He also called upon teachers to impart quality education to the students and mould them to become great citizens. Mayor B Y Ramaiah described Damodaram Sanjeevaiah as the man of great values. Commissioner D K Balaji said that they will develop the corporation after following the footsteps of the great leader.

Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, former minister Mulinti Mareppa, former Mayor Bangi Anantaiah, Ananta Ratnam Madiga, Soma Sundaram Madiga and several others participated and addressed the occasion. Prior to addressing the occasion at Nandyal check post circle, the collector along with joint collector M K V Srinivasulu and other community leaders also garlanded the portrait of Damodaram Sanjeevaiah at the collector's office.