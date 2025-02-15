Damodaram Sanjivayya, role model and guiding light: Collector Basha

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjit Basha described Damodaram Sanjivayya as an inspirational leader, a role model, and a guiding light. On the occasion of 104th birth anniversary of the late CM Damodaram Sanjivayya, the Collector, along with MP Basti Pathi Nagaraju, Panyam MLA Gauru Charitha, Kodumur MLA Boggula Dastagiri, and various social leaders, paid tributes and garlanded his statue at Nandyal check post Junction on Friday.

Collector Ranjit highlighted that Damodaram Sanjivayya made history as the first Dalit CM of India. He said that despite losing his father at a very early age, Damdaram pursued higher education against all odds, praising Sanjivayya as a person, who transcended caste, religion, and social barriers, making him a true inspiration for all. Sanjivayya served as a minister in 1953 and later continued after the formation of Andhra Pradesh in 1956. The Collector urged students to take inspiration from his life, emphasising that despite coming from a small village, he worked hard to rise to the position of minister twice. Later, former CM Sanjivayya’s elder brother’s son Damodaram Ramakrishna was felicitated. Prizes were distributed to the winners of essay writing competitions conducted in various schools.