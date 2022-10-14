Darapaneni Narendra released on bail

Guntur: TDP state media coordinator Darapaneni Narendra has been released on bail on Friday at two am.

Following orders of the CID court,the CID officials again shifted Narendra to the GGH for conducting the medical examination on him.

The CID officials produced him before the judge at his residence in Guntur city and submitted the medical examination report.

After submitting the surety for Rs.25,000, the judge granted bail to Narendra and refused the request of the CID officials to send him to remand him.