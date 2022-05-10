Darsi: Woman alleges Minister grabbed her land

Darsi: An elderly woman complained to the district officials that Minister Audimulapu Suresh has grabbed the land, which her parents gave to her as Pasupu-Kumkuma. She submitted a petition to the officials at the grievance programme held at Darsi on Monday.

According to the woman, Kesari Rangalakshmamma, her family has three acres at survey no 841/1 in Darimadugu village of Markapuram mandal. Her parents gifted a part of that land to her at the time of her marriage, but her brother used to take care of it and has pattadar passbook and other documents in his name. Meanwhile, the Audimulapu family constructed their engineering college just beside the land of Rangalakshmamma. After a few years, Audimulapu Suresh and his family members started to harass them for the land and restricted them to enter the land.

Hence, to prove her right over the land, she applied for the transfer of the pattadar passbook in her name, even though her brother registered the land in her name in 2008. Rangalakshmamma explained that she is trying to get pattadar passbook for the land by submitting all the documents to revenue officials a few years ago.

But Minister Audimulapu Suresh and his brother Satish influenced the officers and did not allow them to issue the passbook. She claimed that she submitted many urges to the Collectors, DROs, RDOs and local tahsildars every time a new officer took the charge, but no one dared to go against the Audimulapu family.

The old woman said that whenever she tried to enter her land, police and security of the college force her out. She said that she will not let go of her land and continue to fight against the mighty.

She demanded the authorities do justice to her by verifying the documents and releasing the land from the clutches of the Audimulapu family.