Dasara arrangements to be over by Sept 15

Vijayawada: Endowments Department Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan inspected the ongoing arrangements for the Sri Vishwavasu Nama Samvatsara 11-day Dasara festival and the development works at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Sunday. The Commissioner’s visit began on foot from Kanakadurga Nagar, where he reviewed the elevated queue complex, the newly constructed BT Road, the under-construction Prasadam Potu (kitchen), Annadanam buildings and other works. He was accompanied by the Endowments Department Chief Engineer, Temple Executive Officer and senior engineering officials. Speaking to the media, Ramachandra Mohan said that the Dasara celebrations of Goddess Kanaka Durga are nationally significant, and the temple is expecting more than 10 lakh devotees during the festival beginning from September 22 to October 2.

He informed that NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha, Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu and temple Executive Officer and Special Grade Deputy Collector VK Seena Naik are reviewing preparations regularly, while the Endowments Department is monitoring all arrangements. Commissioner Ramachandra Mohan further explained that Prasadam preparation would take place in the new Annadana building, where devotees would also be served food in a buffet system across two floors.

Kanaka Durga Temple EO VK Seena Nayak, Endowments Department Chief Engineer Shekhar, executive engineers KVSR Koteswara Rao, B Rambabu and other officials participated in the inspection.