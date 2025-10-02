Dasara Celebrations: Mahishasuramardini captivates thousands on Day-10

Vijayawada: On the 10th day of ongoing 11-day Dasara Sharanavaratri celebrations on Wednesday, Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga Devi appeared in the divine form of Mahishasuramardini and enthralled thousands of devotees atop Indrakeeladri. On this day, the temple authorities allowed devotees to take darshan at 3 am.

With eight powerful arms and mounted on a lion, Goddess Durga is revered as Mahishasuramardini, the destroyer of the demon Mahishasura. By slaying the demon, she freed the gods, sages, and humankind from suffering. Scriptures describe that beholding the Goddess in this form destroys evil forces, awakens compassion, and bestows devotees with courage, strength, and ultimate victory.

The Indrakeeladri hilltop is resonating with the devotional chants of “Jai Bhavani”, as Bhavani Deeksha Maladharis, along with general devotees, throng the temple. In view of this, the district administration, with the cooperation of the temple authorities, has arranged two queue lines exclusively for Bhavani Deeksha devotees. Following the directions from the higher authorities, the on-duty staff are not allowing any other devotees in these two queue lines.

To manage the heavy influx of pilgrims, elaborate arrangements have been made under the directions of NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha, Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dhyanchandra, and Kanaka Durga Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik. Special focus has been given to ensure smooth traffic flow, crowd control, and basic amenities for the devotees.

The Stree Shakti scheme, which provides free bus travel to women, has significantly increased the number of female devotees visiting the temple this year. Officials are working round-the-clock to ensure every pilgrim has a satisfactory darshan of the Goddess.

Special care is being taken to provide safe drinking water, biscuit packets, hot milk for children, and emergency medical services.

Bhavani Deeksha Maladharis expressed happiness over the seamless arrangements, thanking the temple authorities and government departments for enabling them to experience the spiritual and divine bliss of Goddess Durga without any inconvenience.