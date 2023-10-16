Dasara celebrations: VMC gearing up for big Dasara fete

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar issued important instructions for the arrangements during Dasara festival to ensure safety and convenience of devotees and visitors. At the behest of his orders, the Engineering department has taken several steps to make this festival a memorable experience for all.

The Commissioner said to cater to the needs of large crowds, the Engineering department has established 27 locations of free drinking water supply. These locations will span from the base of the hill to the golden points where the highest congregation is anticipated. Additionally, 120 toilets have been set up for devotees and another 50 toilets have been allocated for police personnel stationed in the accommodation centres, who come for Dasara Bandobast.

The Estate section has arranged six cloakrooms at different locations, which are provided for free. In total, more than 1,500 sanitary workers will be working tirelessly round the clock in shifts to ensure cleanliness and hygiene, he informed. He further said that key officials will be monitoring different segments of the festival as per the schedule. All the VIPs are allotted with seven cars by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and a command control room will be operational 24/7 to address any emergent needs, he stated.

These preparations reflect the dedication of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to ensure a safe and enjoyable Dasara festival for all participants, civic chief Swapnil added.