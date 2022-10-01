Dasara fete on grand note at Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal): The Dasara festivities at Srisailam are on and the celebrations are being conducted in a smooth manner. The temple town is reverberating with vedic mantras and the streets have come to life with large number of devotees coming to Srisailam.

The 10 day Utsavams which began on September 26 and would end on October 5 started with Yagasala Pravesam and will conclude with Teppotsavam.

The officials said that during the 10-day Utsavams, special Archanas to Swamivaru, special prayers, Rudra Yagam, Chandi Yagam, Nava Durga Alankaram to Ammavaru and various Vahana Sevas to Swami and Ammavaru are being peformed. On September 26, Yagasala Pravesam was made indicating the start of the 10-day fete.

Vedaswasthi, Utsava Sankalpam, Ganapathi Puja, Punyahavachanam, Kankana Puja, Deeksha Sankalpam, Rutwiggwaranam, Akhanda Deepa Stapana, Vasthu Puja, Mandaparadhana and Chandi Kalasa Stapana were performed on the first day. Chaturveda Parayanam, Shiva Sankalpam, Ganapathi Puja, Akhanda Deepa Stapana, Vasthu Puja and Sri Devi Kalasa Stapana were also performed.

Later, Rudra Parayana, Chandi Parayana, Sri Chakra Archana to Ammavaru, special Kumkumarchana, Suvashini Puja and Kalaratri Puja were performed. For the wellbeing of the people, Japam and Parayanam would be performed, stated the authorities.

On the occasion of Dasara Mahotsavams, the State government would present silk robes to Swami Amma varu on Maharnavami day on October 4 and on October 5, Yaga Purnahuti, Kalasdwasana, Apabrutham and other programmes would be performed.

On the day of Vijaya Dasami, on October 5, the 10-day Mahotsavam would conclude with Teppotsavam in the evening, added the authorities.

The authorities further said that Abhishekam to Swamivaru, Kumkumarchana to Ammavaru and Kalyanotsavam would be performed every day. But the Arjitha Sevas like Chandi Homam, Rudra Homam, Mrithyunjaya Homam and Navavarana Puja would be stopped. LED screens have been arranged at Gangadhara Mandapam so that the devotees can witness the Utsavams. Janapada Kala Rupam would be performed at Swami Ammavarla Gramotsavam.

Officials told Hans India that the devotees in queue lines are being served with safe drinking water and mini meals. Boards containing the information of the daily puja have been set up. Necessary medicines have been stored at the temple health care centers for extending treatment to the devotees and to the locals as well.

The temple premises and the surroundings including the Siva Streets (Mada Veedi) were all illuminated depicting the festive atmosphere. Following the temple tradition, Pushpa Alankarana was made at the Utsavams. Cultural programmes would be organised at Nitya Kala Vedika up to the conclusion of the Utsavams, stated the authorities.

Various Alankarams and Vahana Sevas: Oct 1 Katyayini - Hamsa and Pushpa Pallaki Vahana Seva, Oct 2 Kalaratri - Gaja Vahana Seva, Oct 3 Maha Gowri - Nandi Vahana Seva, Oct 4 Sidda Dayini - Aswa Vahana Seva and Oct 5 Bhramaramba Devi (Nijalankarana) - Nandi Vahana Seva (Alaya Utsavam) would be organised.