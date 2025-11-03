Daskshata awards for 4 WG police staff

Bhimavaram: The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced awards for four police staff from West Godavari district under Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak for the year 2025 for effectively investigating the Dead Body Parcel case and arresting the culprits.

According to a press note, district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi, Additional SP Bhimarao, Bhimavaram Division DSP Jayasurya, and Undi SI Nasirullah were selected for the same.

Centre announces awards on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary.