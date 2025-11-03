Live
- IOB organises walkathon
- Agri drones are taking off globally, saving farmers time and money
- Scientist Ankathi Raju appointed DRDL Director in Hyderabad
- Sridhar Babu urges JH voters to choose truth over hype
- RS Praveen Kumar slams CM over police action
- KTR promises legal aid to HYDRAA displaced
- BJP eyes Naidu-Pawan duo for Jubilee Hills by-poll campaign
- K’taka set to host inaugural edition of B’luru Skill Summit ‘25
- India-China friendship is vital for world development
- Compound Archery champions Charan Srikar, Lehya Reddy
Daskshata awards for 4 WG police staff
Highlights
Bhimavaram: The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced awards for four police staff from West Godavari district under Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata...
Bhimavaram: The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced awards for four police staff from West Godavari district under Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak for the year 2025 for effectively investigating the Dead Body Parcel case and arresting the culprits.
According to a press note, district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi, Additional SP Bhimarao, Bhimavaram Division DSP Jayasurya, and Undi SI Nasirullah were selected for the same.
Centre announces awards on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary.
Next Story