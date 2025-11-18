DCC chief Visweswara Reddy praises CII Summit

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District Congress Committee (DCC) President TK Visweswara Reddy expressed happiness over the successful CII Partnership Summit held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15. He said that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh had signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 13 lakh crore for the establishment of industries with 613 various companies and industrialists. Addressing a press conference at the Rajahmundry Press Club on Monday, Reddy remarked that despite Purandeswari being a relative of CM Chandrababu Naidu, she has failed to achieve any results for the constituency.

Reddy sarcastically said that while crores of rupees in investments are flowing into all other parts of the state, Rajahmundry has not managed to secure “even one rupee.” “Apart from the AP Paper Mill, which was established 70 years ago and continues to cause severe pollution, not a single major industry is visible here,” Reddy asserted. He accused local coalition leaders of merely wasting time by focusing on sand ramps, gravel/soil transport, earning money, and settlements. Other Congress leaders, including Bathina Chandra Rao, Dr Rajasekhar, Barre Subrahmanyam, Kishore Kumar Jain, and Deyyala Raju were present.