De-stress with sports, Sindhu to employees

Guntur: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu said that sports will help in relieving stress and good for health. Participating in sports and cultural meets will bring out the innate talent in the employees, she added.

Addressing the inaugural meeting of 6th State Revenue Sports and Cultural Meet at Acharya Nagarjuna University here on Friday, she explained the importance of physical exercises. She said that walking, running, other regular physical exercises are good. Irrespective of victory or defeat, participation in the sports meet is important, she added. Special Chief Secretary and CCLA G Sai Prasad said that sports and cultural meet will be conducted from November 11 to 13 under the aegis of Andhra Pradesh Revenue Services Association.

Principal secretary, Sports, Vani Mohan explained the significance of regular physical exercise and participating in the sports.

Sports Authority of AP managing director Dr M Prabhakar Reddy, Bapatla District Collector Vani Krishnan, AP Revenue Services Association president Bopparaju Venkateswarulu, AP JAC secretary YV Rao, AP Deputy Collectors Association State president Dharmachandra Reddy and others were present.