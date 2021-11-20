Death toll from under construction building collapse in Anantapur rises to 6

Up to six bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a collapsed under construction building in Kadiri of Anantapur district.

Officials said that building fell on the adjoining houses following which 15 persons were trapped under debris. The bodies removed from the debris also include three children. The victims said that there was an explosion of LPG cylinder when the building collapsed.

Additional superintendent of Police Ramakrishna Prasad, RDO Venkat Reddy examined the spot. Rescue measures are underway in the presence of the police and revenue officials.

The under-construction building is said to have collapsed due to the incessant rainfall.