Deaths more out of fear than virus

Kadapa: " More than Carona, it is fear that will kill us. If we fight back boldly, it will flee," this was my personal experience". said Segineni Muralikrishna. Talking to Srinivas Rao of The Hans India he shared his experiance of how he recovered from the Caronavirus pandemic during 7 days quarantine period.



A.thirty eight year old S. Muralikrishna native of Mydukuru town who was working with a vernacular news channel was affected by COVID-19. He immediately contacted the local medical officer and was advised to stay in quarantine for 10 days at COVID hospital established at Srinivasa Engineering college in Kadapa city.

"Before joining the quarantine center I mentally prepared my family members not to have any kind of fear as he would return home safe. The same message I passed on to all my friends and well wishers," he said.

He said that he stayed in the hospital for 10 days along with 7 COVID-19 positive patients including two employees working in village Secretariat. During the quarantine period they used to consume Azithromycine, Cetrizine, three times per day. To kill time they used to discuss about various topics except carona pandemic. He said that after completion of quarantine period they tested negative and were asked to stay in home isolation for another 14 days. He said before testing positive, he was under treatment for high bad Cholesterol. He said, "If I had panicked now I would not have been here to narrate my story of I faced Coronavirus. May be I would have got heart attack or something like that if I had feared or panicked," he said with a smile.

Most of the Caronavirus patients are dying only because of fear than disease. This message inevitably should be passed on to one and all and there is need to create an awareness among the public particularly, those who tested positive with COVID-19. he said.