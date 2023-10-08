Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide

Alur (Kurnool) : A 55-year-old debt-ridden farmer committed suicide by hanging to a tree at Angaskal village in Alur mandal on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Jayaramudu. According to information, the deceased farmer has taken Rs 2.70 lakh crop loan at District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) in 2015 and invested it in cultivation of various crops. Due to prevailing drought conditions in the mandal, the entire crops withered and the farmer incurred huge loss. Though the farmer has 3-acre land, in addition to it, he took another 10 acres on lease for cultivation.

Apart from bank loan, the deceased farmer also borrowed Rs 15 lakh hand loan from relatives and moneylenders.

Due to incurring huge losses, the farmer could neither repay the bank loan nor to moneylenders. The bank authorities have sent a notice to the farmer to repay the loan amount along with interest amounting to Rs 5,90,544 on June 30.

Despite receiving the notice, the farmer did not respond to the bank authorities. The authorities again sent a demand notice asking the farmer to appear before the bank on October 12. The farmer, who is great dismay due to the pressure being exerted by the moneylender and bank authorities, has decided to end his life.

With that thought, Jayaramudu woke up early in the morning and went to the village outskirts and committed suicide by hanging to a tree. The family members after noticing his absence, searched for his whereabouts. After a while of searching the family members traced Jayaramudu body hanging to a tree.

They immediately informed to their relatives besides the police personnel. Based on the complaint, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Alur area hospital for conducting post-mortem. Police registered a case under relevant sections and took up investigation. The deceased has wife and six daughters.