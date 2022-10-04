Decentralisation intended to facilitate comprehensive development: Sajjala

Vijayawada: YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy once again reiterated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's idea of decentralisation was intended for the State's comprehensive development.

He was addressing MLAs, constituency coordinators and district presidents through a teleconference from the party's headquarters in Tadepalle on Monday.

He said roundtable conferences are being led by the people to discuss decentralisation. Such discussions have already happened in Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram.

He said Chandrababu Naidu's Amaravati capital is nothing but a real estate venture for 29 villages. It is a mirage which will never become a reality, he asserted. Naidu had chosen Amaravati as the capital for his selfish reasons and to loot the State. On the contrary, Chief Minister YS Jagan has decided to decentralise the administration, hence wanted to set up 3 capitals in the State for all-round development. Jagan has stuck to this decision keeping in mind the aspirations of the people of all the three regions.

"The best example that public is with us is reflected in recent local body election results," he said.

"But, opposition parties are still trying to incite the farmer community. As part of their plan, TDP leaders incited violence in their Tirupati Padayatra. Now, they are doing a Padyatra to Arasavilli for the same reason. They even went to Rayalaseema and tried to incite violence. Now they are trying the same in Vizag," he alleged.

Sajjala said the TDP leadership was campaigning for their so-called capital of 29 villages' real estate venture. "We should give a strong reply to the TDP, Naidu and bust their looting scam. The roundtable conferences are being held only to counter attack their narrative on the capital," Sajjala told the party leaders. The YSRCP government's aim is decentralisation of administration and comprehensive development of the State.

"Our motive behind this initiative is to develop all the regions in the State equally," he added.