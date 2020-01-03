Decentralised administration a new concept in India says Botcha Satyanarayana

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana said TDP leaders can't dictate terms on shifting of capital from Amaravati.

Referring to the TDP leaders who have been making statements against the YSRCP's proposed capital shift at the Collectorate here on Thursday, the Minister pointed that unlike the TDP which sought loan to the tune of Rs 1.95 lakh crore for the development of the capital city and hardly spent a portion of the same, the YSRCP government is keen on spending less and developing more as Visakhapatnam is endowed with all the necessary infrastructure for the executive capital.

Addressing the media, Botcha said that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was making a big hue and cry about the community-based politics.

"It is surprising to note that Naidu is making statements about caste-based politics. But, if Visakhapatnam is developed into an executive capital, one of the communities that would become wealthier is of Naidu's as more residents here are of the same community," he indicated, adding that India would see a new administrative system through decentralised development.

The minister said that even the expert committees opined that with minimal investment, Visakhapatnam can be developed on a par with Mumbai.

Defining the meet of the TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu along with his wife Bhuvaneswari with the farmers in Amaravati as a big 'drama' presented by Naidu, Botcha said that Naidu had barely done anything for the development of the state in the past five years.

The minister advised Naidu to refrain control over his remarks on former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy as it would not suit a leader of that stature. "Naidu should not forget the contribution of Rajasekhara Reddy in the former's political stint," Botcha advised.

"The TDP leaders have usurped acres of land worth crores by purchasing them from the farmers at lower prices in the guise of capital development. Keeping the rise in the land value in view, assets were also brought by the Heritage Foods as well under Naidu's regime," Botcha pointed out.

On APSRTC merger, Botcha said 51,000 employees benefited from the merger of the RTC into the state government. "Despite the loss incurred, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy ensured to fulfill his poll promise," he clarified.

About state bifurcation, the minister said that Naidu was the first leader to extend his support to the bifurcation during the all-party meet.

Referring to Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, Botcha said that the JSP chief keeps changing his views and knows only to parrot what Naidu scripts.