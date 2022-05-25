Decks cleared for Vamsadhara canal

Parvathipuram Manam: Obstructions, objections from public have been cleared after three years and the Vamsadhara distributor-5 channel world would be geared-up soon.

The collector and other officials have stepped one step forward and convinced the public, who are opposing the construction of channel and cleared their doubts. The path is cleared to undertake the works. With the construction of the flood canal would take place according to the design near Pedda Dimili village of Bhamini mandal. However, the villagers of Pedda Dimli have been objecting the construction of the canal for the past three years with various doubts that the canal will cause moisture in the village and the village would be washed out if the channel is breached.

Though the authorities provided complete information regarding the works taken up, they were not satisfied. So, as of now the 1.20 km length of canal was excavated, except for a canal of about six hundred meters to be built near the village. Meanwhile, the division of districts have been happened and the Bhamini mandal was detached from Srikakulam district and merged into Parvathipuram Manyam district. Collector Nishant Kumar came to know about the issue in his review of irrigation projects. It was decided to solve the problem and provide irrigation water to nearly two thousand acres of land.

Later, the locals of Pedda Dimili villagers were invited for negotiation at Parvathipuram Manyam collector's office. The meeting was held in the presence of SP V Vidya Sagar Naidu, Palakonda RDO K Hemalatha. He said that necessary cement structures would be constructed in the village to prevent moisture and proper arrangements would be made to avoid any breaches. Collector directed the Revenue Divisional Officer to identify the requirements in the village.

Palakonda DSP P Shravani, Vamsadhara Executive Engineer M V Ramana and others attended the meeting.