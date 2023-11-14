Declare Gara mandal as drought-hit: TDP

Srikakulam: TDP Srikakulam former MLA G Lakshmi Devi demanded the state government to declare Gara mandal as drought-hit. She inspected the withered paddy crop in several villages in the mandal along with the party leaders on Monday.

On the occasion, Lakshmi Devi interacted with the farmers and received their grievances. Farmers poured out their woes before the former MLA regarding the long dry spell and poor water supply leading to damage of paddy crop during current kharif season.

Speaking on the occasion, Lakshmi Devi demanded the state government to declare Gara mandal as drought-hit area and payment of compensation to the farmers in a speedy manner.