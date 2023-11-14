Live
- BJP toppled Cong govt in MP by purchasing MLAs, alleges Rahul; says his party will win 150 seats
- Kerala CM warns against forces who try to destroy cooperative sector to help big corporates
- Uttam Singh to lead India at FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023
- Sharad Pawar: Sentiments of youth on Maratha quotas strong, can't be ignored
- On Children’s Day, teachers call for fight against misinformation on new-age tobacco devices to protect children
- Police SI dies, home guard injured as tractor mows them down in Bihar's Jamui
- Tulsi Vivah 2023 Celebrating the union of Saint Basil and Lord Vishnu
- IT engineer's plea for drain construction gets PMO's attention
- Threads to allow users to delete separate profiles from Instagram
- TTD governing body meeting ends, announces regulation of contract employees
Just In
Declare Gara mandal as drought-hit: TDP
Highlights
TDP Srikakulam former MLA G Lakshmi Devi demanded the state government to declare Gara mandal as drought-hit
Srikakulam: TDP Srikakulam former MLA G Lakshmi Devi demanded the state government to declare Gara mandal as drought-hit. She inspected the withered paddy crop in several villages in the mandal along with the party leaders on Monday.
On the occasion, Lakshmi Devi interacted with the farmers and received their grievances. Farmers poured out their woes before the former MLA regarding the long dry spell and poor water supply leading to damage of paddy crop during current kharif season.
Speaking on the occasion, Lakshmi Devi demanded the state government to declare Gara mandal as drought-hit area and payment of compensation to the farmers in a speedy manner.
